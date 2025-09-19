The Big Ten earns this treat Saturday: USC football and Michigan State in the battle of unbeatens.

Fans will need to pull an all night outing for this one, especially out on the east coast. This huge conference tilt has a kickoff set for after 11 p.m. ET.

Big Ten after dark takes shape for the first time this season with the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the spot. USC plays the late night game — following so many years of Pac-12 after dark.

Now the Spartans earn a taste of a west coast evening. Meanwhile, USC head coach Lincoln Riley already realizes how tough Michigan State will be.

But who's more at the advantage here ahead of Saturday? Time to roll out the bold predictions.

Aidan Chiles, Jayden Maiava will put on show

This becomes a quarterback fireworks display between the Spartans' QB1 and USC starter.

Chiles has handed head coach Jonathan Smith a dual-threat presence — throwing six touchdowns with a 71.6% completion percentage and averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He's heading home too, as Chiles is a Long Beach native who starred at Downey High in USC's backyard.

Maiava, however, is delivering his own early case for All-Big Ten honors. He's tossed six touchdowns during the 3-0 start, with all of it coming in the first two games.

Both became prized College Football Transfer Portal additions for their teams. They've proven to become touchdown machines while limiting the turnovers. They'll find ways to attack these defenses. Speaking of which…

USC defense gets tested

Chiles looks like the ideal QB who'll test a fast-improving USC defense.

The Trojans have gone from surrendering 377.1 yards last season to 319.3 in three games. Eric Gentry is one igniting NFL Draft praise, with the 6-foot-6 linebacker earning rave reviews from Mel Kiper Jr. Thursday. He's the leader in tackles and sacks.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald is another stepping up with three interceptions already. Even 360-pound Jamaal Jarrett earned praise with his big man touchdown in the victory over Purdue.

But this revamped defense feasted on Missouri State, Georgia Southern and the Boilermakers — two representing the non-Power Four and the other transitioning to a new head coach. Chiles and an experienced, stout offensive line will test the Trojans.

Spartans will have trouble against USC wideouts

But back to USC's offense, the Trojans earn a huge advantage on the perimeter.

Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are hard to guard when lined up together. The former is racking up 19.4 yards per reception while the latter averages 26.6.

Michigan State is struggling with creating turnovers. That's not good news before facing this duo. Bad enough Youngstown State tallied 339 passing yards through the air against this unit a week ago.

If a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) foe can tally that aerial mark against MSU, just imagine what Maiava and his WR pair can do.

Fans who stay up will watch a wild one

Michigan State head coach is familiar with USC, having coached against them at Oregon State. That became a 17-14 defensive battle won by Riley's Trojans in 2022.

Both, though, are stacked on offense and built to create a wild scoring fest.

Smith's Spartans already withstood a scoring outburst from Boston College two weeks ago — winning 42-40. MSU has surrendered 64 points the last two weeks.

USC, however, faces its most dynamic offense this season. Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis sprinkle their running element here with 318 combined yards and four touchdowns. Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly are two more to account for on the side of D'Anton Lynn, as the defensive coordinator has to deal with two WRs with more than 184 receiving yards.

Big Ten after dark will deliver, and not disappoint. But USC takes the 47-41 overtime win in a game that completes near midnight.