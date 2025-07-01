The Utah football team earned a massive recruiting win on Tuesday as the Utes landed one of the top offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot was getting heavy interest from Oregon and Michigan, two of the best programs in college football right now. However, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham found a way to earn the commitment from the prized prospect.

“BREAKING: Elite 2026 OT Kelvin Obot has Committed to Utah, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 285 OT from Fruitland, ID chose the Utes over Oregon, Michigan, & Nebraska.”

Kelvin Obot had a short message for Utah football fans upon his commitment:

“Go Utes!” He said.

Obot a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #131 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #9 OT and the #1 player in the state of Idaho. Obot currently attends Fruitland High School in Fruitland, ID. This is a big-time pickup for Utah.

“Athletic offensive tackle that has proven to be no match for Gem State-based competition over the years,” Obot's scouting report reads. “Displays favorable reaction skills and body control as he’s light on his feet and frequently in balance. Quick out of a two-point stance as he tries to establish a wide base in his run sets. Patient in pass protection as he gains depth before engaging targets with well-timed strikes. Can get to his spot on backside cutoffs and has the range to climb and reach linebackers on zone blocks.”

Obot is one of the top offensive lineman in the 2026 class for a reason. He is good enough to quickly make an impact at Utah if he can continue to improve certain areas of his game.

“Size has not been third-party verified, but looks to be lean and pushing 6-foot-5 with plenty of room to fill out,” the scouting report continues. “Must improve clamp and anchor strength in the coming years, but state titles in both the shot put and discus as a junior suggests that he’s already adding some much-needed power in the lower half. Will have to be a sponge in meeting rooms as he adjusts to the speed and physical demands of big-time Power Four football, but should be viewed as a high-upside corner protector that’s got a chance to man the left side of the line with his slick movement patterns.”

This is a big commitment for the Utah football team as prior to Kelvin Obot joining the class, the Utes only had commitments from three-star recruits. We'll see if this addition leads to some momentum on the recruiting trail for Kyle Whittingham.