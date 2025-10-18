The No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores earned a big 31-24 Week 8 victory over the No. 10 LSU Tigers on Saturday. It was a strong outing for the program that leaned on the shoulders of quarterback Diego Pavia. However, after the contest, it turned out that Pavia was unavailable for any postgame interviews, causing mass confusion in the college football world.

Reports indicate that the only explanation Vanderbilt gave as to why the Redshirt senior was unable to attend any postgame interviews was simply because he is not able to, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The reason why he is unable to be available to the media remains unknown.

“Diego Pavia is not doing postgame interviews. Per Vandy communications, ‘He's not able to.'”

Media members and fans alike took to social media, wondering what in the world is going on with Diego Pavia. Especially considering he just led the Commodores to a huge win over a Top 10-ranked SEC opponent.

“Uhh. What does that mean?” asked one fan.

Another user proclaimed, “Who does he think he is? Lmao.”

“Please translate this to me like I’m young and hip,” joked one individual.

Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports pondered, “No Diego Pavia for postgame media today?”

“Hitting Broadway early or now charging a speaking fee? He’s big time now,” said another sports fan.

Diego Pavia has been electric for Vanderbilt since taking over as the starting quarterback in the 2024-25 season. He proved to be the difference-maker on Saturday against LSU after recording 160 passing yards, 86 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns (two rushing). Pavia also finished the day with a 63.6% completion percentage.