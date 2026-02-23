In a recent appearance on Josh Pate's college football-based podcast, United States President Donald Trump shouted out Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. Stockton was in attendance for the pre-recorded interview, which was held at a Chick-fil-A in Rome, Georgia, during Trump's recent appearance in the state.

When asked how he chooses which games he attends, Trump then spoke about wanting to attend Georgia games and praised Stockton, “Georgia’s good. I like this Georgia team. Like your quarterback, by the way. I like Gunner. He’s going to be a great quarterback. He’s already a great quarterback, but he’s only going to get better…I want to go to any game that guy because he’s a big Trump fan. So I’m going to be watching him very closely this year. You’re going to have a big year.”

Stockton joined Georgia in 2023, serving as a backup to Carson Beck for two seasons before stepping into the starting role following an injury to Beck at the end of the 2024 season. Stockton's ascension to QB1 in 2024 was a precursor to his role in 2025, when he led the Bulldogs to a 12-2 record. Stockton threw for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns with 5 interceptions 69.7% completion. He also rushed for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Georgia beat Alabama in the SEC championship, avenging an early-season loss. They then earned a bid to the College Football Playoff, earning a bye before facing off against an insurgent Ole Miss team. The Rebels ultimately emerged victorious in their New Year's Day quarterfinals matchup.

Georgia will kick off the season against Tennessee State on September 5th.