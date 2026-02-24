USC football quarterback Jayden Maiava just became richer on Monday. All after leading the Big Ten in passing yards and choosing to return to the Trojans.

Maiava now has QB reps in his corner, with Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealing the NIL move.

This decision comes after the Trojans star shredded defenses with 3,431 yards — leading all QBs in the conference. But his new endeavor is likely to change his valuation.

On3/Rivals calculated that Maiava earned $2.2 million off of NIL. The website for QB Reps also announced the decision to land Maiava.

“As a proven starter at USC and one of the most experienced signal-callers in college football next year, Maiava is well-positioned as a high potential brand partner,” the press release stated.

Is Jayden Maiava ready for leap at USC?

Maiava opting for one more season in the Land of Troy back in December benefitted more than just the Trojans.

The move eases concerns for head coach Lincoln Riley. Especially during an offseason that saw him lose one high-profile QB in Husan Longstreet. Riley lost a prized five-star QB he flipped from Texas A&M in the process.

But Maiava enters 2026 likely to hear either Heisman Trophy of top overall pick chatter ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft. Maiava proved he can thrive against Big Ten defenses in a full season as the starter.

The right-handed passer delivered two 300-yard contests in conference play — including 364 against No. 23 Illinois despite the loss back on Sept. 27.

But he showed he can win against Big Ten competition too, going 7-2 in conference games which includes taking down nationally ranked Iowa (No. 21) and Michigan (No. 15).

It's not currently known how much Maiava's QB Reps contract is worth. But its the same collective that represented former Oregon star Bo Nix and Alabama QB turned NFL Draft hopeful Ty Simpson. Maiava will enter the 2026 season carrying hefty hype and immense expectations. But that could mean USC produces its second top overall pick in three years.