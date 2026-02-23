The enthusiasm around the NFL Draft is a hair lower than it has been in past seasons due to the perceived lack of depth at the very top, but there are still plenty of positions to get excited about. Running back is one of them, and Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love is leading the charge.

Love was one of the most explosive running backs in all of college football last season, leading an elite Notre Dame offense that nearly got it into the College Football Playoff. He finished the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist and an All-American after racking up 1,652 yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Now, all eyes are on Love heading into the NFL Combine as he looks to cement himself as a top 10 pick. The Notre Dame star will be participating in combine drills, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

We’re live from Indianapolis, where many of the 2026 NFL Draft’s top prospects — including Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State edge Arvell Reese — are expected to work out this week at the combine. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/TIbuNQX0sw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2026

Love is expected to run a 40-yard dash this week, and as one of the fastest players in all of college football last season, all eyes will be on him and how he fares in that department.

The Doak Walker award winner as the best running back in the nation is the consensus No. 1 running back on the board coming into draft season and has popped up in mock drafts as high as No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Teams have gone away from drafting running backs up near the top of the draft in recent years, but Love's stellar last two seasons at Notre Dame have teams enthralled with his explosiveness and potential to immediately change an offense as a rookie.

Behind Love is a deep running back class, and although there might not be another first-round prospect in that mix, there are still plenty of options for teams on days two and three. One of those promising players is Love's teammate, Jadarian Price, who combined with Love to give Notre Dame one of the best rushing attacks in the nation.

No matter how Love fares at the combine, there's no question that whoever drafts him will be getting a big-time playmaker who can immediately change a running game next season.