The Vanderbilt football program is entering a massive game this Saturday, with the potential for a program-defining win against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Commodores visit Alabama in a rematch of one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 season, when Vanderbilt shocked the Crimson Tide. Alabama will be ready for this rematch, but the Commodores have Johnny Manziel on their side.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia burst onto the scene last year mainly because of the Vanderbilt upset over Alabama and how well he played. He is known for being fearless despite being smaller as a quarterback, and that caught the attention of Johnny Manziel, who knows a thing or two about dominating the SEC and was Pavia's favorite quarterback this season. According to On3 Sports' Chris Low, Manziel has become a mentor for Pavia and told him to be fearless on the field, not off it.

“I’m like, ‘Learn from my mistakes, brother. Learn from Johnny. Don’t be Johnny off the field,” Manziel said. “I beat them once. Diego’s got a chance to beat them twice. That’s the kind of shit they build statues for.”

If the lesson is not to be as cocky as Manziel was, Pavia is not listening as much because in the same interview, he said that as long as Vanderbilt played their game, they would win easily.

“The crowd, I think, will be a big factor in the game. But we gotta play within the white lines. If we do that, if we play our game, it won’t be close.”

Article Continues Below

Diego Pavia has 1,211 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 74.6% completion percentage this season. He also has 48 carries for 294 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

In last season's game against Alabama in Nashville, Pavia finished with 252 passing yards and two touchdowns on an 80% completion percentage while also rushing for 56 yards. He made the plays that Vanderbilt needed to make to win the game. The moment was not too big either, and everything looked natural.

Getting that advice from Manziel makes sense because Manziel played well in both games against Alabama, winning the first one in Tuscaloosa, which cemented his Heisman Trophy win.

This matchup between two of the SEC's top five teams could signal a massive shift in the conference's leadership.