The SEC saw some major match-ups in Week 5. While some teams in the conference celebrated victory, others felt the pain of defeat. The hierarchy is still muddled in the SEC, but becoming clearer each week. It is now time for the Week 6 SEC Football Power Rankings.

1. Ole Miss (+4)

Ole Miss had one of the biggest wins of the week. In Week 5, Ole Miss hosted LSU. After a lackluster start to the game, LSU led 7-3 with under seven minutes left in the second quarter. Ole Miss scored two touchdowns to end the half to lead 17-7. LSU made a massive play in the third quarter to help them make the game close with a pick-six, but the offense just could not do enough. LSU scored late in the fourth quarter, but could not stop Ole Miss from draining the clock. Ole Miss took a 24-19 victory and now owns the top spot in the SEC Power Rankings. Ole Miss has an open week before hosting Washington State, then visiting Georgia.

2. Texas A&M (+1)

Texas A&M is now 4-0 for the first time since 2016. It was not the most dominating performance against Auburn. The Aggies took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The team led 13-3 at the end of the half. The defense continued to be dominant. In the fourth quarter, Jackson Arnold ran in a touchdown, but it would not be enough. A late field goal by Texas A&M made it 16-10, as the Aggies moved to 4-0. With losses in front of them, the Aggies move up in the SEC Power Rankings.

3. Alabama (+4)

Alabama makes a massive move in the Power Rankings after taking out Georgia. Georgia was riding a long home winning streak, but Kirby Smart was also just 1-6 against Alabama. The Crimson Tide dominated the first half, capped off with Ty Simpson's 2-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the half. This led to Alabama leading 24-14 going into the half. Georgia scored with 6:30 left in the third quarter. Still, that would be the end of the scoring, as Alabama's defense took over and won the game 24-21. Alabama has College Game Day coming next week, as the team hosts Vanderbilt.

4. Vanderbilt (+4)

On the note of Vanderbilt, the Commodores also move up in the power ranking. Vanderbilt is one of five undefeated teams in the SEC, and also 1-0 in conference play. This is now the fifth straight victory by the Dores, all by 20 or more points. The team has yet to face major competition, but Vandy heads to visit Alabama next week. A win could place them in playoff contention.

5. Missouri (+3)

Missouri has now moved to 5-0 on the year, and 1-0 in conference play. Missouri moves up not on its own performance, but because others are losing. At 5-0, the team has shown that they are a solid team. This last weekend, Missouri was dominant. The team scored to make it 7-0, but the opponent, UMass, made it 7-6 after a blocked extra point. UMass would not score again as the Tigers took the 42-6 win.

6. LSU (-5)

LSU dropped in a major fashion after the team lost for the first time of the year. Regardless of the prior dominance, the offense has struggled early in the game once again. The Tigers scored on the second drive of the game, but on the third drive, threw an interception. It was the only points of the first half for the Tigers, and while the offense was better in the second half, it was not enough. As the team lost, Nussmeier struggled again, passing for just 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

7. Georgia (-5)

Georgia just cannot beat Alabama. Kirby Smart still does not have a regular-season win over Bama, with his only win being in a National Championship game. The defense was solid, holding Alabama without a point in the second half, but the offense struggled. Gunnar Stockton passed for just 130 yards and a touchdown, but was outdueled by Ty Simpson, leading to the drop.

8. Texas (-3)

Texas is coming off an open week, still the team drops. The Longhorns were already behind teams such as LSU, but with the week off and lack of an SEC win, the Longhorns have nothing to show that the team deserves a high spot. In Week 6, Texas faces Florida, and then has the neutral site game with Oklahoma. Texas has all the skill and players to jump up, but until the team can prove that it can beat a top team, the ranking is low, considering the loss to Ohio State.

9. Oklahoma (-3)

Oklahoma is fifth in the newest AP Poll, and rightfully so. The team has been solid and is coming off an open week. Not only did some teams beat others in front of them to jump in front, but there is also the worry about John Mateer. The Oklahoma quarterback hurt his throwing hand, and with the upcoming schedule, this could be an issue, considering Mateer needed surgery. Oklahoma is a great team with Mateer, but if Michael Haskins Jr. is the quarterback, Oklahoma may not be the same team.

10. Tennessee (-1)

The Vols are coming off a win, but it was not pretty. After a heartbreaking loss to Georgia, the Volunteers faced Mississippi State. The game was tied at the end of the first half, and after the Bulldogs scored in the third quarter, they were down. Still, a return of a fumble by Mississippi State led to a score for Tennessee, and the Vols took the lead. The Bulldogs tied it on the next drive, but Tennessee would tie the game. Both teams scored another touchdown, leading to overtime, where Tennessee won the game 41-34.

11. Mississippi State (+1)

Mississippi seemed to be left for dead. In 2024, the team won just two games, but had already doubled that win total in 2025. It was the opening game of SEC play, facing Tennessee. The Bulldogs had every opportunity to pull the upset, but fell in overtime 41-34.

12. Auburn (-1)

Auburn struggled on offense once again. The defense held Texas A&M to 13 points in the first half, but Auburn managed just three points. Meanwhile, the team scored in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough in a 16-10 loss. Regardless, Jackson Arnold was sacked five times in the game, as he threw for just 125 yards in the game. Furthermore, the team ran for just 52 total yards against the Aggies.

13. South Carolina (-)

South Carolina is coming off a solid win, but not enough to move them up in the rankings. The Gamecocks struggled early, being down at the end of the first quarter against Kentucky, 10-7. Still, they put together a strong second quarter, leading 28-10. South Carolina's offense was never able to pull away. Overall, a defensive touchdown and a punt return put the Gamecocks up 14 points, while LaNorrise Seller failed to throw or run for a touchdown in the 35-13 victory.

14. Florida (-)

Florida is sitting at 14 off an open week. The team has yet to prove it can win big games or against an FBS opponent. The only win of the year for the Gators is over Long Island, as the Gators have lost to USF, LSU, and Miami since.

15. Kentucky (-)

Kentucky is also off for an open week. The Wildcats sit at 2-2 on the year, with wins over Toledo and Eastern Michigan. Still, Kentucky has fallen to Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Wilcats are the best team in the MAC, but they play in the SEC and sit 15th.

16. Arkansas (-)

After falling in a third straight game and losing by 42 to Notre Dame, Arkansas has fired Sam Pittman. Bobby Petrino has been named the interim head coach for the Razorbacks. The team was just 32-24 under Pittman, and now will look to improve under a new head coach.