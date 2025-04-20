Deion Sanders was not messing around when he called out Virginia football for tampering with two of his Colorado players. At the time, it was uncertain who those players were, but a recent announcement has shown who one of them was. Colorado's lead rusher last season, Isaiah Augustave, recently entered the transfer portal and has now committed to Virginia, according to On3sports.

Virginia also tampered with defensive back Carter Stoutmire, and Sanders let it be known that they had to stop what they were doing.

“Virginia, you've got to stop,” Sanders said after a recent practice. “I let you have one and didn't say nothing about it.”

Coach Prime calls out Virginia for tampering with Colorado DB Carter Stoutmire and offering him a bag 👀 “Virginia you got to stop, I let you have one and didn’t say nothing about it” 🎥 : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/PpA56xwYGq — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Augustave has two years left of eligibility with Virginia and is now heading to the ACC for his third collegiate program. He started his career at Arkansas and then transferred to Colorado last year. He played in 11 games and started in six of them, leading the team in rushing yards with four touchdowns.

With the way that NIL has been big in college programs, it's no surprise that Augustave left Colorado, and it was probably for a better deal. Now, Sanders and Colorado will have to try and find some replacements for Augustave in the transfer portal.

Colorado will look a lot different, as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter declared for the NFL Draft, and there's a good chance that they'll be gone early in the first round. Both players will also have their jerseys retired at Colorado, which has received backlash from many. Deion recently defended the decision, more specifically for Shedeur.

“If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion,” Deion said. “Only reason we’re having this discussion is because his last name is Sanders. That’s it. There have been so many things accomplished at this university, expeditiously, it’s been unbelievable. And I think we should be appreciative. We should be thankful.”