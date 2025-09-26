The Virginia Tech Hokies football program fired Brent Pry as head coach after the 45-26 Week 3 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs. Since then, the Hokies named Philip Montgomery as the interim coach until they find a replacement. However, it appears the program will have to find a new linebacker as well, as reports indicate that one player made a transfer portal announcement on Friday.

Reports indicate that Michael Short, who transferred from North Carolina to Virginia Tech in the offseason, is redshirting for the remainder of the 2025-26 season so he can hit the transfer portal and retain eligibility, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Short made the decision after playing in four games for the Hokies, which is the maximum number of games a player can play and still be eligible to be redshirted.

“Virginia Tech linebacker Michael Short will redshirt the remainder of the 2025 college football season and enter the transfer portal, On3 has learned. The former North Carolina transfer will have two years of eligibility remaining.”

Article Continues Below

Short shared an official announcement about his decision on social media. The junior linebacker explains how this is the second time in his collegiate career that his head coach has been fired midseason. He hopes to find a new program when the transfer portal window opens in early December.

“After reflecting on the recent decision made by the Virginia Tech football administration regarding the firing of coach Brent Bry, I have decided to redshirt this year and enter my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining,” said Michael Short. “Thi is now the second year in a row I've expereinced my head coach being fired midseason, and I am excited to find a new program where I can continue to display my talents. To the Hokies fans, family, and friends, thank you for your support during the four games I had the privilege to play in.”

Short ends his time with the Hokies with 21 combined tackles (six solo), one sack, and a pass deflection. He brings plenty of playing experience to the table, and any team needing to fill the gap at linebacker may consider Michael Short in the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech will begin its search for a new head coach.