Virginia Tech football's roster changes continued Tuesday as another veteran contributor exited through the transfer portal, underscoring the ongoing transition under new head coach James Franklin. The departure of defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos highlights the broader roster reshaping underway following the coaching change in Blacksburg.

The Hokies lost Burgos, a four-year defensive lineman, to the Purdue Boilermakers as the program works to redefine its defensive front. Burgos entered the transfer portal after the staff transition and ultimately chose a Big Ten opportunity that offers both immediate playing time and a schematic fit.

The move was first reported by 247Sports' and CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, who confirmed the commitment alongside CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The report also detailed Burgos' achievements during his tenure at Virginia Tech.

“Virginia Tech d-lineman Keyshawn Burgos has committed to Purdue, a source tells @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports. Burgos has 58 tackles, 7 TFLs and 2.5 sacks in his career.”

The senior brings size, experience, and versatility to Purdue’s transfer plans heading into the 2026 season. The 6-foot-5 defender appeared in 41 career games and provides immediate depth for a Boilermakers defensive line that struggled with consistency last fall.

For Virginia Tech, the loss underscores the challenge of balancing continuity with a new vision. Franklin inherited a veteran-heavy depth chart assembled by the previous staff, and several upperclassmen have since sought new opportunities as the program recalibrates its approach.

The ongoing roster turnover reflects a broader reset rather than isolated departures. Franklin continues to evaluate which veterans align with his long-term philosophy while creating space for younger players and incoming transfers to compete for meaningful roles.

From Purdue’s perspective, the addition helps stabilize a key position group. The Boilermakers targeted experienced edge help and identified Burgos as a fit following his campus visit earlier this month.

As the offseason continues, Virginia Tech football remains active in the transfer portal. Additional movement is expected as Franklin accelerates roster construction ahead of spring practice and the 2026 campaign.