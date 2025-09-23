The Virginia Tech football coaching search is heating up, and it’s being fueled by more than just speculation. Following the dismissal of Brent Pry, who went 16-24 in his three seasons, the Hokies are intent on securing a proven head coach who can stabilize the program and return it to national relevance.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, nearly $50 million will be infused into the Hokies’ athletic department budget before the end of the month, a move designed to strengthen facilities, recruiting, and support staff resources.

The financial commitment signals that Virginia Tech’s administration is serious about competing with the ACC’s top programs, especially in the current era of NIL and heavy transfer portal activity.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports also reports that Super Bowl–winning coach and former Hokies quarterback Bruce Arians is expected to consult with Virginia Tech’s hiring committee.

While it is unclear if Arians will hold a formal seat, his involvement brings credibility and decades of coaching experience to the process. Arians played quarterback for the Hokies in the 1970s, later served on the coaching staff, and even donated to the program in 2021.

His insight into what it takes to build a winning culture, both at the college and NFL levels, will be invaluable as the Hokies search for their next leader.

Virginia Tech’s leadership, including athletic director Whit Babcock, has emphasized that the program is prioritizing candidates with head coaching experience.

Names linked to the job include USF’s Alex Golesh, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Memphis’s Ryan Silverfield, Army’s Jeff Monken, and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.

Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and longtime Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson are also under consideration, though questions remain about their availability and fit.

The Hokies’ recent struggles underscore why experience matters. Brent Pry’s background was as a coordinator, not a head coach, and Virginia Tech now appears determined not to repeat that gamble.

As one source told Nakos, “It’s great having the flashy coordinator… but you know who runs the restaurant? The general manager.”

Other names, like Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick, currently head coach at Norfolk State, have been floated, though his candidacy is seen as unlikely due to limited experience. Interim coach Philip Montgomery holds the reins for now as the program looks to reset.

Ultimately, the combination of a massive budget boost and the involvement of Bruce Arians shows Virginia Tech is serious about getting this hire right.

Whether the Hokies can land a sitting Power Four coach or a proven veteran off the sidelines, the expectation is clear: the next leader must be ready to win immediately.