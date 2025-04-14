Texas football doesn't need to wait until the 2026 recruiting class to find the replacement for Matthew Golden. The Longhorns secured a massive college football transfer portal addition Monday.

The College Football Playoff qualifier landed Emmett Mosley V via the portal, who comes over from Stanford. Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports both confirmed the move.

Mosley garnered hefty attention after entering the portal. He grabbed 48 catches during his true freshman season in Palo Alto. He racked up 525 yards and scored six touchdowns. Mosley won over Stanford fans for shredding No. 19 Louisville — hauling in a season-high 13 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the upset of the Cardinals on Nov. 16.

Mosley, however, left “The Farm” amid an abrupt change. Head coach Troy Taylor got fired on March 25 by new general manager Andrew Luck. The new GM swiftly named Frank Reich as head coach six days later. Mosley entered the portal on April 3, however. He joined top pass rusher David Bailey in leaving Stanford.

Texas adding explosive WR post Matthew Golden via portal

Golden is off to the league and will likely hear his name called on night one of the NFL Draft. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is set to produce his second straight first round WR from Austin. Xavier Worthy landed at No. 28 to the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

“Coach Sark” now has an immediate replacement in place with Mosley. Texas hosted the now former Cardinal wideout during the weekend of April 12 — according to Justin Wells of On3. Sarkisian himself shared via On3 his team faced a need to add wideouts ahead of the '25 season.

“Our numbers are down at receiver right now from a scholarship standpoint,” Sarkisian revealed, while adding the tight end and defensive line room faced small scholarship numbers.

Mosley arrives as a top 100 portal prospect. He'll alleviate the stress of replacing Golden. And provide incoming starting quarterback Arch Manning a new target.