In late August, West Virginia football player Jimmori Robinson came out victorious over the NCAA in an eligibility case. Now he is expected to hit the field come Week 3, per Mike Casazza of 24/7 Sports.

During Week 3, West Virginia is set to take on Pittsburgh in what is known as the Backyard Brawl.

In 2024, Robinson was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year while playing at UTSA. However, he missed the first two games of this season for West Virginia due to being ineligible.

Robinson, along with West Virginia transfers Justin Harrington, Tye Edwards, and Jeff Weimer, was declared ineligible after the NCAA denied them a waiver request. All four had spent time in junior college and thought they were eligible to play another season.

They had cited the NCAA granting the waiver to Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia. However, the NCAA said the waiver didn't apply to them. Ultimately, all four sued the NCAA in federal court.

A court in Wheeling, West Virginia, ruled in their favor. However, the NCAA stated that Robinson was not academically eligible to play, whereas the other three were clear to practice.

Article Continues Below

In the lead-up to the season, Robinson was listed as one of the top pass rushers in the Big 12. Nevertheless, Robinson will be back in action against Pittsburgh.

The best hope for the Mountaineers this year

With or without Robinson, the Mountaineers are expected to win at least five to six games. Plus, they are seeking to contend for a bowl game.

Last year, West Virginia finished with a record of 6-7, including a 5-4 record in the Big 12. They made it to the Frisco Bowl, where they lost to Memphis.

Furthermore, they are in their first full season with Rich Rodriguez as the head coach. Currently, West Virginia has a record of 1-1 to start the season.