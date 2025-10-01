West Virginia celebrated one of its legends this fall when Pat McAfee officially entered the WVU Hall of Fame. The former punter, who later became an NFL standout and now one of the most recognizable voices in sports media, accepted his induction via satellite from the ESPN “College GameDay” set.

Even though he couldn’t attend the ceremony in person, McAfee energized fans by leading Penn State students in a spirited rendition of “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

His story, from Morgantown to the NFL to ESPN and WWE, continues to reflect the national profile WVU athletics has built over the years.

While McAfee’s honor highlighted the past, current quarterback Nicco Marchiol is shaping headlines for the present. According to On3, Marchiol is expected to medically redshirt and could ultimately enter the transfer portal, leaving two years of eligibility.

The junior began the 2025 season as West Virginia’s starter, logging four games before suffering a foot injury against Kansas. He has played in 23 career games with the Mountaineers, passing for 1,462 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding 341 rushing yards and four scores.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez confirmed Marchiol is back in Arizona, seeing specialists, and remains sidelined in the short term.

“He told me the doctors said it’s a foot problem that will take several weeks,” Rodriguez explained. “What I told him is that I want our doctors and trainers to communicate with his so that everyone is on the same page,” Rodriguez added that once the medical teams align, the program will have a clearer picture of the quarterback’s future.

Marchiol, son of former NFL linebacker Ken Marchiol, delivered one of his most efficient performances earlier this season in a 31-24 overtime win against Pitt, completing 19 of 25 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia QB Nicco Marchiol is expected to medically redshirt, multiple sources tell @On3sports Sidelined with a foot injury and has only played in 4 games. If Marchiol doesn't return to WVU in 2026, another option could be transfer portal.https://t.co/8wL5rD5sJj pic.twitter.com/YN2rmvcJmm — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) October 1, 2025

In his absence, the Mountaineers have turned to Jaylen Henderson and Khalil Wilkins under center, searching for consistency as they prepare to face No. 23 BYU in Provo before a demanding Big 12 slate.

Beyond the quarterback situation, West Virginia football also scored a legal win earlier this year. As reported in August by On3, four players, Jimmori Robinson, Jeffrey Weimer, Tye Edwards, and Justin Harrington, earned temporary eligibility via a restraining order against the NCAA.

It provided Rich Rodriguez much-needed depth heading into his return season in Morgantown, even as Robinson still faced academic hurdles. The ruling underscored both the challenges and resilience surrounding the program as it works to reestablish itself under Rodriguez.