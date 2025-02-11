The 2025 recruiting cycle wrapped up last week with National Signing Day, and the Texas football team ended up finishing with the best class in the country. The Longhorns have a ridiculously talented class coming in that includes five five-star commits, 14 four-stars and six three-stars. Landing even one five-star recruit is difficult as there are only a handful of them each year, and Texas found a way to snag five of them. The Longhorns have been one of the best teams in college football the past two years, as they have made the last two College Football Playoffs. They are recruiting better than anyone as well, which has the team poised for success.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has now been with the Texas football team for four seasons, and he has orchestrated an impressive turnaround. Sarkisian got his start with the Longhorns back in 2021, and his first season wasn't great as Texas went 5-7 and they failed to reach a bowl game. However, Sarkisian didn't have a ton to work with that year as Texas was in a down period. The Longhorns went through a long stretch filled with struggles, and they bounced between head coaches looking for the right guy. It looks like they finally got it right with Sarkisian.

Year two was a better one for Sarkisian and he led Texas to a better mark as the Longhorns finished 8-5 that season. They made it to the Alamo Bowl, but they lost. Ever since that season, the Longhorns have been one of the best teams in college football.

The 2023 season is when Texas finally found a way to break through as they finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, and that was good enough to earn a trip to the Big 12 title game. The Longhorns ended up being Big 12 champs, and they made it into the College Football Playoff. Texas ended up falling just short of a national title game berth as they lost a close one to Washington in the semis.

This past season was a big one for Texas. The Longhorns found a way to win the Big 12 and make the playoff, but were they going to be able to do the same thing in the SEC? The answer was yes. Texas ended up losing to Georgia in the regular season and then they lost to the Bulldogs again in the SEC title game, but other than that, it was a good first year in the SEC. The College Football Playoff was expanded to 12 teams this season, so that made things easier on the Longhorns as well.

Texas was able to take down Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and then they beat Arizona State in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, the Longhorns once again saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion in the semifinals as they lost a tough one to Ohio State. Still, this was a big first year for the Longhorns in the SEC as they showed that they can compete in a conference that is much tougher than the Big 12.

The Longhorns still have some work to do if they want to go even further and win a national championship, but the future is looking bright for the program. The Longhorns are starting to consistently win big, and they are recruiting at an elite level. They seem destined for success in the future, and here are the main reasons why that is the case:

Texas has the quarterback

You can be riddled with talent at every position on the field, but if you don't have an elite quarterback, it's hard to win big in college football. The Texas football team has been fortunate to have good QB play in recent years from Quinn Ewers, but a lot of people think that his backup is going to make this team even better next year. It is finally time for Arch Manning to lead the Longhorns.

Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL star QBs, Eli and Peyton Manning, has been with Texas for a couple of seasons now. He has been in a backup role playing behind Ewers, now that QB1 is going pro, it's Manning's time to shine.

Like his uncles, Manning is expected to be another generational talent, and he should be one of the top QBs in college football next year. He can take Texas far.

Texas has the resources

The Texas football team has one of the biggest brands in all of college football, and that is certainly helping them out on the recruiting trail. The Longhorns can deliver with any recruit in terms of NIL, and because of that, they should able to recruit at this level as long as they keep winning. If Texas can continue to compete for championships, they are automatically one of the best options for any college recruit because of their resources. However, winning is still important as there are a lot of other schools that can compete in the NIL game. Right now, the Longhorns have the recipe for success down.

Texas has the coach

It took a while, but it looks like the Texas football team finally found a head coach that they can win big with. The Longhorns bounced between numerous coaches during the 2010s as they tried to find someone that could bring them back to an elite status, but nothing was working. Now, Steve Sarkisian has taken the Longhorns to two straight College Football Playoffs, and it looks like the Longhorns are here to stay.

Texas has everything in place right to become a consistent contender. They have elite talent, a coach that has taken them to two straight playoffs and they have no shortage of talent coming in. The Longhorns are here to stay.