The Toronto Blue Jays have been without outfielder George Springer for several games after he suffered a side injury in the 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series. However, with Game 6 set to begin on Friday evening, it sounds like Springer is finally set to return.

Reports indicate that Springer, who is 36 years old, will be in the lineup as the designated hitter. It will be his first game back as the Blue Jays attempt to win the championship, being up 3-2 in the series.

Article Continues Below

George Springer has been one of the most clutch hitters for the Blue Jays throughout the playoffs. He played a key role in helping Toronto overcome the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS and was performing well in the first few games of the World Series against the Dodgers.

He's played in 14 total games so far this postseason, and enters Game 6 of the World Series with a .246 batting average and .342 OBP while recording 14 hits, four home runs, and nine RBIs. He'll have a chance to add on to those stats on Friday night, where he'll be hitting first in the lineup for the Blue Jays.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.