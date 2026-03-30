The Los Angeles Rams' quarterback situation is evolving, with Kirk Cousins emerging as a serious candidate to serve as the main backup for Matthew Stafford.

This potential move is timely, as the market for veteran backups across the league is beginning to dwindle, and while Stafford is coming off a standout MVP season, the Rams have yet to secure a reliable second option, with only sophomore Stetson Bennett currently on the roster.

Although the organization has maintained a relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two seasons, they seem to be in no hurry to finalize a reunion, and they may be waiting for his market price to stabilize before making any formal commitments.

Providing insight into the team's strategy, Ben Volin reported on X that head coach Sean McVay believes Stafford deserves to evaluate his career on a year-to-year basis.

McVay also noted that although Garoppolo has earned the right to take his time with his free-agent decision, the Rams remain very interested in adding Cousins as a key player to their depth chart.

This interest shows that Los Angeles is seeking a proven winner who can maintain the offense's high standards in the event that Stafford misses any time.

Cousins' availability follows confirmation from Falcons GM Ian Cunningham that the veteran will be released this March as Atlanta shifts towards a younger core.

Seeking a contract in the $12 million to $14 million range, Cousins is positioning himself not just as a typical backup but as a legitimate leader, and this makes him a prime target for the Kansas City Chiefs as well, as reporter Nate Taylor has identified Cousins as a top priority while Patrick Mahomes continues his lengthy ACL rehabilitation.

With the Vikings reportedly focused on developing J.J. McCarthy, Cousins has become the most sought-after veteran quarterback for elite contenders needing immediate stability and high-level leadership under center.