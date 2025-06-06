NiJaree Canady will take the mound in the biggest game of her athletic career, as she looks to lead Texas Tech softball to its first national championship in program history. Although the pressure will be immense in Oklahoma City's Devon Park, she will have one less thing to worry about before the final game of the 2025 Women's College World Series commences. The phenomenal pitcher will return to Lubbock for 2026, as her bank account expands to huge proportions.

The Matador Club, the Aggies' NIL collective, will pay Canady a minimum of $1.2 million, per On3's Pete Nakos. The junior became the first softball player to secure a $1 million deal when she transferred from Stanford to Texas Tech in 2024, and now she is raising the bar even further. The university invested in this all-time talent, and after seeing a momentous season unfold, it is reaffirming its commitment.

NiJaree Canady has delivered for Texas Tech

Canady arrived on campus with towering expectations surrounding her, following a campaign in which she won USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year honors with the Cardinals. The right-hander has lived up to her sterling reputation, posting a 34-6 record with a 0.97 ERA and 317 strikeouts in 239 innings this season. She is also batting .280 and has 11 home runs.

The two-time First-Team All-American will try to tie a bow on a spectacular first year in Texas Tech in Friday's championship rubber match. Following a costly blunder in the opening game of the WCWS Finals, Canady bounced back in Thursday's battle. She allowed just two runs on six hits and struck out six batters in seven innings of work, putting the Aggies in position to earn a 4-3 victory.

Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes gushed over Canady's greatness, beaming with pride as his Alma mater pulls within one win of seizing the crown. Win or lose, this squad will always be the one that ended Oklahoma's unparalleled reign of terror. But the Aggies are not thinking about moral victories or consolation prizes.

With NiJaree Canady on the bump, they expect to best their Lone Star State foe and bring home the title. The trail blazer will throw the first pitch at approximately 8 p.m. ET.