By James Kay · 4 min read

As the 2022-23 NCAAW season enters conference play, teams are starting to settling into their identities the rest of the way. Here are the top-six teams in the country right now as we continue into December.

No. 1: South Carolina

Aliyah Boston has been on the same tear she has exhibited throughout her time with the Gamecocks but the play of her teammates should make the fanbase excited for what is to come in March. Zia Cooke (12.6 points, 23.4 minutes per game) and Kamilla Cardoso (10.9 points, 17.5 minutes) have performed at a high level despite their low minutes. Cardoso recently specifically has dominated as of late with these stat lines:

11 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks in 16 minutes

16 points, nine rebounds, five blocks in 26 minutes

18 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks in 19 minutes

No. 2: Stanford

Until someone outside of South Carolina can take down the Cardinal, they will be cemented in this spot behind the Gamecocks. They are beating opponents by an average of 32 points per game while Cameron Brink and Haley Jones have combined for 23.5 points per game. Hannah Jump has been unstoppable from beyond the arc, covering 52.1% of her 6.5 attempts per game this season.

The Cardinal look like they haven’t missed a beat since last year and remain a top-two team in college basketball.

No. 3: Indiana

No Grace Berger? No problem.

The Hoosiers lost arguably their best player during the team’s holiday ballroom tournament incident in Las Vegas and haven’t dropped off. Chloe McNeil-Moore has made a jump from last year, now averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. In a Grace Bergerless December, McNeil-Moore has put up these numbers:

10 points, seven rebounds and nine assists vs. No. 6 North Carolina

13 points, two rebounds, three assists vs. Illinois

11 points, three rebounds, seven assists

As the Hoosiers try to get through an indefinite period with Berger, McNeil-Moore has been stellar as a facilitator and threat from the outside.

No. 4: Ohio State

The NCAA is better with Ohio State and Indiana going at each other’s throats and that has been the case all season with these two Big Ten juggernauts. Jacy Sheldon, who leads the country averaging an insane six steals per game, has been out with a leg injury. However, the Buckeyes have been able to stay the course and are hitting 38.2% of their 22.3 three-point attempts per game. This team is for real and hasn’t dropped off since last year.

No. 5: Notre Dame

Sophomore Olivia Miles has deservedly received a lot of national shine for her dominance again this year but it’s the players around her who are going to propel the Fighting Irish to being legit contenders. Dara Mabrey is such as tenacious as her sister Marina, who played for Notre Dame and is now a key member of the Dallas Wings. The coaching staff has also unlocked Sonia Cintron who is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds while shooting 54.1 2P%.

No. 6: North Carolina

This might seem high for Tar Heels given how N.C. State and the injury-ridden UConn Huskies have played but this team has a chance of winning a national title. Behind Deja Kelly and Alyssa Utsby, the Tar Heels have a 62% RPI, which is 16th in the country. Those two along with Kennedy Todd-Williams and Evan Hodgson have made this North Carolina offense a threat any time they step on the floor. (NCAAW)

On the rise: UCLA

The Bruins hit the lottery landing freshman Kiki Rice and she has lived up to the hype. She is averaging 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists early in her career and has been the perfect complement to Charisma Osborne. The senior is tearing opponents apart this year, averaging 20.4 points per game while converting 56.1% of her two point opportunities. This team is still putting it all together but has looked really good so far this year. (NCAAW)

On the way down: Iowa

Before beating Iowa State a couple days ago, the Hawkeyes were reeling. Teams have game planned around stopping the two-player game of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano. When Clark has had to take matters into her own hands, the results haven’t been great for Iowa. The lack of depth has hurt them but Kate Martin has been a bright spot. (NCAAW)