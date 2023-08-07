Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is walking back his anti-transgender comments.

He took to Twitter to post his apology. “I'd like to express my deepest apologies,” he captioned the post with.

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

“After much reflection, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” the post began. “I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.

The post concluded, “Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy. At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone's freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

This apology comes shortly after Ne-Yo had condemned parents for affirming gender identity. “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” he said in an interview with VLADTV. “It's like okay, if your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl,' and you just let him rock with that? He's five.”

Ne-Yo is a renowned singer-songwriter and producer. He wrote Mario's “Let Me Love You” in 2004. He has also dabbled in acting. His film debut came in Save the Last Dance 2 in 2006. After that, he had roles in Battle: Los Angeles, Red Tails, and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! He'd also appear as himself in Girls Trip. In 2023, he appeared as a musical guest on Love Island.