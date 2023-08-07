Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is walking back his anti-transgender comments.

He took to Twitter to post his apology. “I'd like to express my deepest apologies,” he captioned the post with.

“After much reflection, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” the post began. “I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.

The post concluded, “Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy. At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone's freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

This apology comes shortly after Ne-Yo had condemned parents for affirming gender identity. “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” he said in an interview with VLADTV. “It's like okay, if your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl,' and you just let him rock with that? He's five.”

Ne-Yo is a renowned singer-songwriter and producer. He wrote Mario's “Let Me Love You” in 2004. He has also dabbled in acting. His film debut came in Save the Last Dance 2 in 2006. After that, he had roles in Battle: Los Angeles, Red Tails, and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! He'd also appear as himself in Girls Trip. In 2023, he appeared as a musical guest on Love Island.