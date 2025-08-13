Rumors that former WNBA star Liz Cambage and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant are dating after an Instagram Stories post of them at Drake's latest concert.

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Cambage posted an image of her with Durant. “Shooters only,” she wrote while tagging Durant's Instagram account. In the photo, Cambage is motioning as if she shot a basketball. They are both smiling in the picture. Her next Instagram Stories post was of Drake performing on stage.

So, at the very least, Cambage and Durant appear to be friends. We will have to see if this high-profile relationship begins. Durant's former teammate, Klay Thompson, recently went viral for his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

Are Liz Cambage and Kevin Durant dating?

Fans will have to wait and see if Cambage and Durant confirm the rumors. They appear to be friends hanging out, if nothing else. It is a situation to monitor in the coming weeks if they continue to hang out.

Cambage is a former WNBA star. She was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft. She played for the now-defunct Tulsa Shock. In 33 games, she averaged 11.5 points per game. Cambage would return to the team in 2013 before leaving the WNBA for four years.

In 2018, Cambage returned to the league to play for the Dallas Wings, having a career year. She averaged 23 points per game, the highest mark of her career. She would then play for the Las Vegas Aces in 2019 and 2021.

Her last year in the WNBA was in 2022. She played for the Los Angles Sparks, averaging 13 points per game. In between her WNBA stints, she played for the Zhejiang Chouzhou, Beijing Great Wall, Shanghai Swordfish, Melbourne Boomers, and the Shanxi Flame.

While she has only played six seasons in the WNBA, Cambage is a four-time All-Star. She has also played London's 2012 women's basketball team.

Durant, meanwhile, is heading into his first season with the Rockets. He was traded in a groundbreaking seven-team trade during the 2025 NBA offseason.

He played the last two full seasons with the Phoenix Suns after being traded there during the 2022-223 NBA season. Durant previously played for the Seattle Supersonics (and subsequently the Oklahoma City Thunder), Golden State Warriors, and the Brooklyn Nets.