One of the biggest guests Jason and Travis Kelce have had on New Heights is the latter's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who finally made her debut on the podcast.

To introduce her, Jason needed to hype her up. He got himself riled up while introducing the Grammy-winning singer. His brother watched on in amusement.

“Our guest today is a singer, songwriter, and producer, and director from Nashville, Tennessee, that's bulls**t, she's from Reading, Pennsylvania,” he began. “She is the most awarded artist in the history of the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and iHeart Radio Music Awards. She has 14 Grammy Awards and is the only artist in history to win Album of the Year four times.

“Last December, she wrapped up the Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows across 51 cities, five continents, and was the most-attended tour of all. Her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, set a record with 1.76 billion streams globally within the first week alone. And as a fan of ‘that guy on the Chiefs,' she has 19 wins, two AFC titles, and a Super Bowl title. Are you ready for it? Making her podcasting debut, the most requested guest in the history of shows, Taylor Swift!” he continued.

After the introduction, Swift joked that his “soul has left his body,” to which Jason joked, “I'm cramping.” She then called it her “favorite” podcast.

Taylor Swift on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast

Swift will finally make her New Heights debut on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. She has been dating Travis Kelce for nearly two years, and somehow, she has not made it on the show yet.

Ahead of the full episode being released, they released a teaser. Swift announced her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is available to pre-order.

Expect even more exciting developments when the full episode airs. The Kelce brothers have landed their biggest guest. Perhaps this will be the first of many appearances from Swift.

Swift and Kelce started dating in the fall of 2023. She attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs' games, and the rest is history. Kelce has supported her on her Eras Tour, and now he is back to work with the Chiefs.