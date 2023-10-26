Four-star 2024 running back Kewan Lacy has decommitted from Nebraska football, according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World Herald.

Lacy had been committed to the program for exactly four months, making it publicly official on June 26th of this year. He initially chose the Cornhuskers over Baylor, Miami, Arizona State, Ole Miss and TCU. Lacy is listed as the No. 30 running back prospect in the nation and No. 351 overall player, per 247 Sports.

With the loss of Lacy from their 2024 class, the Cornhuskers have now dropped in the recruiting rankings to No. 26 in the country. They have seven four-star prospects and 18 non-blue-chip players committed. Lacy's recruitment has now completely opened after a recent tweet saying he's 100% ready for the recruitment process while thanking the Nebraska coaches and personnel who recruited him.

This is just another day in Cornhusker Nation for Nebraska fans. The team holds a 4-3 record in head coach Matt Rhule's first season and currently fourth in the Big 10 West. Rhule's tenure with Nebraska has seen its ups and downs, but right now the Cornhuskers are riding a two-game winning streak. This decision from Lacy likely doesn't spark from Nebraska's recent play on the field, but other programs simply continuing to recruit him.

Lacy holds offers from many top Power Five programs, including Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Ohio State and Oregon. He has a quick decision to make if he intends to sign on National Signing Day, but Lacy has probably already narrowed down his list. Nebraska football could potentially still be in the mix, but this late into the game that's unlikely.