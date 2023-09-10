The Matt Rhule era in Lincoln has not gotten off to the start that Nebraska football fans were hoping for. When Scott Frost was the head coach at Nebraska, the issue for the Cornhuskers was closing games. In the past five seasons that were coached by Frost, Nebraska led the FBS in losses by one score and blown second half leads. The Cornhuskers lost 25 games by one score in the last five seasons and blew 16 second half leads. Last week against Minnesota football, the Cornhuskers upped those numbers to 26 and 17.

It looked like the Cornhuskers might start off Matt Rhule's tenure with a massive road victory as big underdogs. Nebraska football had a 10-3 lead in the later stages of the fourth quarter and they had the ball, but two turnovers led to 10 points for the Golden Gophers, and it was an all too familiar feeling for Cornhuskers fans.

The road didn't get any easier this weekend. Colorado football shocked the country by going on the road against TCU football in week one and upsetting the Horned Frogs. Colorado was a big 20-point underdog heading into that game, and they proved that they are a much better team this season.

The loss that Nebraska suffered against the Buffaloes wasn't like the losses that Cornhuskers fans are used to. Nebraska usually loses heartbreaking, close games that they had a chance to win, but Colorado football won big on Saturday. The Buffaloes ended up winning 36-14 and it could've been closer if it weren't for a lot of self-inflicted wounds from Nebraska. Here are the Cornhuskers that struggled the most in Saturday's loss.

Jeff Sims

So far this season, Jeff Sims has showed a lot of promise and has had some great moments, but he has also made some critical mistakes. It happened against Minnesota, and it happened again on Saturday against Colorado. The turnovers are the main issue for Sims. Last season, he led the FBS in turnovers and he's on his way to doing it again this season. Against the Buffaloes, he mishandled two perfect snaps that were both recovered by Colorado. He also added an interception. Jeff Sims has to better.

Gabe Ervin Jr.

Gabe Ervin Jr. is the other Cornhusker that committed a turnover, and that has been what is plaguing Nebraska this season. Ervin Jr. lost a fumble in the second half for the Cornhuskers fourth turnover. It's very difficult to win a college football game with four turnovers, especially when you're going on the road against a ranked team. Ervin's turnover wasn't as detrimental as the other turnovers in the first half from Sims, but he still has to do a better job of taking care of the football.

It's back to the drawing board now for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 0-2 on the season and all of the hope that Nebraska fans had heading into this season seems to be gone. The good news for Nebraska is that the road does get easier now. The Cornhuskers have three straight home games and should have two easy wins in a row against Northern Illinois football and Louisiana Tech football. They will have to improve in a lot of areas in the next couple of weeks because the #2 team in the country, Michigan football, will be coming to Lincoln on September 30th. Nebraska has a lot of work to do.