A highly touted recruit for Nebraska football is getting even more attention, despite his commitment to the program.

The Florida Gators of the SEC are offering Kewan Lacy a scholarship, a running back from Lancaster, Texas. Lacy is a four-star recruit who holds more than 30 offers, according to Cornhuskers Wire.

Lacy is currently committed to Nebraska. He explained his reasoning for committing to the Cornhuskers of the Big 10.

“It’s like family over there, and it’s a NFL system there,” Lacy said to On3, courtesy of Cornhuskers Wire. “Half the coaches have been in the NFL to coach, and that’s somewhere I would like to be. I feel Coach EJ can develop me right as a young man and a player, and I picture myself doing great things.”

It's not unusual to see a commit get more interest, despite their verbal intentions to sign with a particular program. Lacy is having an exceptional season, which further explains the interest from Florida.

Lacy has 859 scrimmage yards in six games this season and nine total touchdowns.

Nebraska football is having a great cycle on the recruiting trail. The school’s 2024 holds a top 25 national ranking by all three major recruiting services.

The Big 10 historic program is 3-3 on the season, with a 1-2 conference record. The Cornhuskers have a bye week but host the Northwestern Wildcats on October 21.

Florida fell out of the top 25 earlier this year. The Gators are 4-2 with a game on Saturday against the struggling South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is 2-3 on the year.

Hopefully, Lacy fulfills his commitment to the Cornhuskers.