Nebraska football athletic director Trev Alberts gives an update on the facility

Nebraska football's 2023 season may not have gone their way, but at least the team has plenty to look forward to this year. Aside from incoming transferees and highly-touted recruits such as Dylan Raiola, the Cornhuskers will be able to fully utilize the school's new football administrative building this coming August.

Valued at $165 million, the complex houses numerous facilities for the football team and others in the athletic department as well. At the moment, the building's locker room is already being used by the players while many of the said facilities are still under construction.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts emphasized how he prefers the entire project to be finished first before the rest of the building may be deemed accessible.

“When you build a house you’re better off waiting until you get the thing done,” Alberts said, via the Omaha World Herald's Sam Mckweon. “It isn’t ready to move in. There’s certain dates that it’s supposed to deliver. I’m just mentally telling myself, ‘Let’s just get through this semester and into the summer.’ Prior to the start of fall camp, everything will be done.”

Matt Rhule and Nebraska football look to bounce back

Assuming that the building does indeed reach completion by August, Nebraska football players will be able to make the most out of amenities such as recovery pools and a 32,000-square-foot weight room before the 2024 season starts.

Knowing how Matt Rhule and the rest of the team will be given the best possible resources for preparation, higher expectations are likely to be set by the school and its fans this year. Still, regardless of how they concluded last season with a 5-7 overall record, Nebraska football showed promise at one point, winning five out of their first eight games during the end of October.

2024 brings an open door for redemption and coach Rhule surely looks to make the most out of the given opportunity.