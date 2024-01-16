Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule brings in a familiar face to coach the Cornhusker quarterback room.

Nebraska football has announced the hiring of former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Glenn Thomas, per Mitch Sherman at The Athletic. Thomas and Rhule spent time on the same coaching staff with the Baylor Bears, as well as Temple. As Rhule attempts to configure his college football coaching staff, he brings in a familiar face that he's shared success with. The Nebraska football offense has been quite dreadful, so Thomas will look to bring a spark to Lincoln.

Rhule's staff now shifts with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield remaining as the OC but moving from quarterbacks coach to tight ends coach. Nebraska football started a plethora of quarterbacks in 2023, having to plan different schemes week-by-week, partly due to poor play from the signal callers as well as unfortunate injuries.

Thomas heads into Lincoln with the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 high school class. He'll get the chance to plan his offensive attack around one of the most versatile quarterbacks in recent recruiting history, Dylan Raiola. There will likely be a discussion or battle to see who will be Nebraska football's signal caller, but Thomas is in a great situation to thrive with a player of Raiola's potential.

The Big Ten is constantly considered one of, if not the best defensive conferences in the nation. Games get decided on who wins the trenches and what offense can have an edge on certain Saturdays. Nebraska football needs to improve on both ends of the field, but an upgraded offense is mandatory going into the new year.