Nebraska's cornerback target is ready to narrow his choices down to five schools Friday at noon

Coming off the conclusion of a disappointing 5-7 campaign that left them narrowly out of bowl contention, Nebraska football is already looking toward their 2024 season. High school recruit Amare Sanders could add to that hype Friday as he prepares to announce his Top 5 potential schools — and the Cornhuskers hope to be among his targets.

The 6'2″ 167 cornerback is a three-star recruit out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida, and is considered one of the top defensive backs in the upcoming recruiting class.

In addition to offers from Nebraska football, Sanders has received proposals from big-time programs like Virginia, Florida, Louisville, and Florida State — although Nebraska is considered the favorite at this stage. Matt Rhule's Nebraska program already secured a big commitment last week when four-star recruit Grant Brix chose the school.

Coach Rhule hopes to improve on a Cornhuskers defense that allowed 18.3 points per game this season, suitable for 5th best in the Big Ten. 2023 marked Rhule's first year at the helm of Nebraska, a once mighty program that has fallen out of national prominence since its heyday in the mid-to-late 90s. The Cornhuskers haven't had a winning season since 2016, when they finished 9-4 and in second place in the Big 10 West.

Miami's Gulliver Prep has produced numerous NFL players, including former Cowboys defensive end Joe Jackson, Commanders tight end Buck Ortega, Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson, and, most famously, Washington's All-Pro safety Sean Taylor.

Andre Sanders played his first high school football season in 2022, where he notched 49 tackles and two interceptions in eight games at cornerback.