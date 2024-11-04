Nebraska football has been struggling recently, and it hit rock bottom on Saturday when it lost a 27-20 battle at home against a dreadful UCLA team. Near the end of the game, freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola left due to a back injury and did not return, giving Cornhuskers fans cause for concern.

Nebraska received good news when it comes to Raiola on Monday. He shouldn't miss any upcoming games due to the back injury, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Sources: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola is expected to be healthy to return for Nebraska’s next game, which is at USC on Nov. 16,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The scans on Raiola’s back issue came back clear after he left the UCLA game in the fourth quarter on Saturday.”

Raiola struggled on Saturday before going down, completing 14 of his 27 passes for 177 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Despite the rough showing, Raiola has shown very promising signs this season that he can be a great quarterback in the future in Lincoln.

As a team, Saturday was the lowest point of a once-promising season for Matt Rhule and company. Nebraska has now lost three games in a row after starting the season 5-1, and their bowl chances are looking more and more in jeopardy by the week. This recent losing streak started with a humiliating 56-7 defeat at the hands of undefeated Indiana before a very winnable game against Ohio State got away from them.

The fact that Nebraska laid an egg against a UCLA team that hasn't been able to beat just about anybody was shocking, and it spells trouble for this group. Thankfully for the team and Raiola's injury, the Cornhuskers have a bye week this upcoming Saturday before they take on a USC team with plenty of problems of its own.

After taking on the Trojans, Nebraska will play games against Wisconsin and Iowa to close the season out. It needs just one more win to become bowl-eligible, but none of its remaining three games are layups. Nebraska will have to turn things around to make the postseason for the first time under Matt Rhule.