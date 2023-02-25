Nebraska football has had its sights set on quarterback Dylan Raiola, the number-one player in the 2024 recruiting ranks, despite other powers, such as Georgia, USC and Ohio State circling the waters. The Cornhuskers do happen to have one edge- offensive line coach and former NFL player Donovan Raiola is Dylan’s uncle. Raiola, an Ohio State decommit who was rumored to be taking a visit with Georgia, canceled said visit.

Now, Nebraska football is taking advantage of this recruiting loophole to host Dylan Raiola, his father and former NFL player Dominic, and brother and 2026 QB recruit Dayton in Lincoln this weekend, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

Raiola and his family are on Nebraska football’s campus during a recruiting dead period, which runs through Tuesday. How, you ask?

Well, Raiola and his brother are spending time with uncle Donovan, but they are not allowed to talk to any other coaches.

How’s that for a loophole!

The likes of Georgia and USC’s football programs have to be kicking themselves right now that they don’t have someone related to Dylan Raiola on their campus right now.

In all seriousness, this surprise recruiting visit could potentially sway the Raiola sweepstakes, as Ohio State, who had a commitment from the 5-star, lost out on his talents.

Georgia football, rumored to have a visit and looked at as the favorite to land Raiola, looks to have slipped a bit after the news of the canceled visit.

While quarterback guru Lincoln Riley and USC still loom large, it will be hard for other schools to counter the clear recruiting edge Nebraska football has when it comes to Raiola, something they have shown they are not afraid to utilize.

Can you honestly blame them for keeping it all in the family?