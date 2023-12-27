Nebraska football target Anthony Williams will announce his decision soon.

The Nebraska football team finished the 2023 season with a 5-7 record and they missed a bowl game, but the program seems to be trending in the right direction. 2023 was Matt Rhule's first season as the head coach of the Cornhuskers, and while it wasn't a big success, Nebraska showed some promise. Now, the Cornhuskers are getting ready for the 2024 season, and one area that they are picking up momentum in is recruiting.

Matt Rhule got his first huge commitment as the Nebraska football head coach recently as the top quarterback in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, announced that he was coming to play for the Cornhuskers. Dylan Raiola was originally committed to Georgia, but he flipped over to Nebraska.

Now, the Cornhuskers are beginning to shift recruiting focus over to the 2025 class, and they have a chance to pick up another commitment soon. Linebacker target Anthony Williams announced on Tuesday that he will be committing on New Year's Day, and Nebraska is one of his final 12 schools.

Anthony Williams is a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. He is the #431 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #45 linebacker and the #66 player in the state of Texas. He currently attends Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas.

Nebraska is competing with other big schools such as TCU, Texas, Auburn, Baylor, Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona, Notre Dame, Texas Tech, Oregon and Houston. He would be a nice pickup for the Cornhuskers.

Landing Williams would be a good way to keep the recruiting momentum going for Kansas. After landing a top player like Raiola, other guys are going to want to come play with him, and it can create a successful cycle. That's what the Cornhuskers are hoping for.