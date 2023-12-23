Nebraska football wide receiver Marcus Washington is entering the 2024 NFL Draft after mulling applying for an extra season of eligibility.

Marcus Washington won't be back in Lincoln for a sixth collegiate season after all. The Nebraska football wide receiver has chosen to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, ending his time with the Huskers after two seasons.

Washington made the announcement Saturday on Twitter.

“Husker Nation,” Washington's statement begins, “first I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity. Without him I am nothing. Thank you to all my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone else who's been with me through this journey. I couldn't have done this without you guys and you all are very appreciated. Husker Nation I want to thank you guys for welcoming a kid from St. Louis with open arms. Easily the best fans in CFB. I will remember every moment. With that being said I'm officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Washington played just five games with the Huskers in 2023 after tearing his ACL in a win over Illinois on October 6th, finishing the season with eight catches for 176 yards. He was one of Nebraska's most productive pass-catchers in his program debut last season, hauling in 31 catches for 471 yards and a touchdown after transferring from Texas, where Washington spent the first three the seasons of his NCAA career.

Huskers coach Matt Rhule previously told reporters that Washington was considering applying for a sixth season of eligibility due to missing the majority of 2023. However, Washington ultimately opted against lobbying the powers that be for what Rhule described as a “complicated” medical waiver, choosing to try his hand in the draft.

Amid Washington's departure, Nebraska offered a scholarship to former Wake Forest receiver Jahmahl Banks, who entered the transfer portal on December 8th, according to Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. Banks has already visited Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Minnesota, with a visit to Michigan set for January. He's also considering Purdue.