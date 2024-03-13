The Nebraska football team and the rest of the Cornhuskers athletic programs are expected to lose Athletic Director Trev Alberts to Texas A&M, according to a report from The Houston Chronicle. This move comes as a bit of a surprise as Alberts is leaving Nebraska for the same job with the Aggies. Albert has been the AD for the Cornhuskers since 2021, and he also played college football at Nebraska.
Texas A&M is in need of a new AD after they lost Ross Bjork to Ohio State earlier in the college football offseason. It sounds like they have found their guy is Trev Alberts is more than likely going to take the job with the Aggies.
“Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has emerged as Texas A&M’s target for athletic director, according to an East Coast insider familiar with the process,” The report states. “Alberts, who’s expected to take the job, would take over for Ross Bjork, who left for the same position at Ohio State in January. A&M has had four athletic directors over the past decade: Eric Hyman, Scott Woodward, Bjork and now likely Alberts.”
Now, Nebraska is going to be in the same boat that Texas A&M was in. The Aggies lost their AD to another school with the same job, and that is now happening with Alberts.
This will be a crucial hire for the Cornhuskers as the athletic department is in an important time. The big sport, Nebraska football, hasn't been doing too well for awhile, but there is starting to be some hope among the program. They need an AD that is going to come in and help keep that hope strong and that will support what the team is trying to do to get better.
The Cornhuskers have one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but the past eight years have not reflected that. The new Nebraska AD has to recognize how important that team is to this fan base.