The Nebraska football program finished the 2023-24 season with a 5-7 record and was fourth in the Big 10. As a result, Head Coach Matt Rhule has been under scrutiny for the team's performance. Rhule opened up about his frustrations following the Cornhuskers' subpar season.
Coach Rhule talks about future and details frustrations after 23-24 Nebraska football season
Matt Rhule spoke to reporters on Monday about his future with the team amid the Cornhusker's spring preparations.
“I've gotten frustrated the last couple days as national people call me and say, ‘Hey, what's your contract situation like?” Rhule said, per Zack Carpenter.
The Cornhusker head coach recognizes the improvement the team needs and wants to continue working towards progress.
“Look, I'm here. I'm all…And we're not going anywhere unless you guys kick us out kick us out,” Rhule said.
Nebraska had a steep challenge ahead of it with the outlook of the Big 10.
Nebraska football needs to step its game up
With additional teams joining the Big 10, Nebraska has a lot of work to do to ensure they do not fall behind. Four teams from the Pac-12 are joining the conference including UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington.
Of course, Washington advanced to the national championship in 2024 but fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Nebraska will have its hands full as it looks to improve upon its 2023-24 record and make a deep postseason run.
Nevertheless, Coach Rhule is optimistic about the culture of the team.
“I think we're headed in that direction. It's been night and day, significantly better than it was last year,” Rhule told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
Aside from the players returning to the team, Nebraska looks forward to a revamped recruiting class. The Cornhuskers ranked 31st in the country in recruiting for 2023. In 2024, the team added big-name players like Willis McGahee IV, who is the sooner of the former Miami Hurricanes star.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how the team performs.