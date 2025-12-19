Texas A&M football enters unfamiliar territory even inside Kyle Field. The Aggies will taste the College Football Playoff atmosphere for the first time ever. But so are the Miami Hurricanes.

Both kickoff the second-ever 12-team CFP this weekend. A&M is the favorite, but only slightly at 3.5-points.

Although Aggies head coach Mike Elko knows his opponent very well. He crossed paths with the ‘Canes during his run with Duke from 2022 to 2023.

Does Elko's familiarity with Miami put Texas A&M at an advantage? Or does Miami have too much depth on the field? Time to dive into the bold predictions for this highly-anticipated first round contest at College Station.

Marcel Reed will duel with Miami's Carson Beck

This is an intriguing quarterback battle — and certainly one of the better ones here.

Beck seeks redemption in his final chance at pursuing one more national title. This time in a new surrounding after his departure from Georgia.

However, Reed earns the chance to write his own legend story near Houston. Plus aim to end the Aggies' historically long national title dry spell — with the last one coming in 1939.

Beck doesn't possess the athleticism Reed brings. Although the Miami QB has plenty of weaponry and a stout offensive line surrounding him.

Reed, however, has KC Concepcion as his dangerous inside wide receiver. Even the wealthier Mario Craver adds a dynamic dimension to this offense.

Rueben Bain will be harder than Texas A&M OT thinks

Aggie fans have to love the confidence of tackle Trey Zuhn III, who'll tangle with the Hurricanes' behemoth pass rusher.

Yet the fear out of the “12th man” crowd is that Zuhn may have said too much about Bain.

He's still one of the top NFL Draft prospects for this weekend. Furthermore, Zuhn struggles against the bull rush and defenders bringing a speed-to-power element…traits Bain is highly skilled at.

Bain is going to be a handful. Zuhn must play the best game of his college career to contain Bain. And if Zuhn is true to his words, he'll spark conversations for top 10 NFL Draft status. But again, Bain looks harder than he seems.

KC Concepcion will lead all Texas A&M WRs

Like Elko, Concepcion is another who knows Miami well — putting him at an advantage.

Concepcion not long ago caught five passes for 61 yards while adding 22 rushing yards in a 2023 romp of Miami. That came during a time he led the North Carolina State wideout room.

Now he gets his second encounter with the ‘Canes. Only this time Miami is the ACC's best defense and ranking third among conference pass defenses.

The Hurricanes also are bolstered with safety Keionte Scott probable for the contest. But Concepcion's knowledge of Miami's defensive personnel helps Reed immensely here.

This fatal flaw will doom Texas A&M

Texas opened a can of worms during Thanksgiving weekend.

The Longhorns hit the Aggies with zone and misdirection runs to gash A&M…leading to 218 ground-based yards. Miami presents an even deeper backfield with three running backs — Mark Fletcher, CharMar Brown and Girard Pringle Jr — all surpassing 360 yards and combining for 19 rushing scores.

Even stopping the run presents more problems for the Aggies. Then they need to deal with Beck's arm and his explosive options out wide.

Elko will need to get his unit to force turnovers early and often. Because A&M's run defense suddenly dilutes the Aggies' chance of a win.