Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team got its first win of the season with a lopsided 35-11 victory over Northern Illinois. However, it came at a cost, as the Cornhuskers lost a couple of key players to big injuries. Both Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson are out for the season with a pair of injuries, per Sam McKewon of The Omaha World-Herald.

‘Rahmir Johnson is out for the season. So is Gabe Ervin. Dislocated shoulder and dislocated hip.'

Gabe Ervin emerged as a quality running back for the Nebraska football team this year, and he had 67 yards in 14 carries with a score in the win over the Huskies. But his season is over, meaning Anthony Grant is now the lead back for Matt Rhule's team.

Rahmir Johnson is also a running back but has just 12 carries for 65 yards on the year. So, suddenly, the Nebraska running back room is incredibly thin after losing both Ervin and Johnson to season-ending injuries. Nebraska already turned to Heinrich Haarberg at the quarterback position after moving away from Jeff Sims for the Northern Illinois contest, so the offense is going to look much different over the next few weeks as Rhule and his staff try to fix the offense.

The Nebraska football team faces Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday before kicking off Big Ten play with games against Michigan and then Illinois, so it will be interesting to see what the offense looks like without a pair of running backs and a different quarterback.