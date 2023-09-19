Nebraska football may have just gotten their first win of the season but there is still so much to improve on. A large concern for the Matt Rhule and Jeff Sims-led squad is their passing game. The team has been rushing the ball a lot which meant that wide receivers like Marcus Washington don't get as many opportunities to spread out the gridiron. However, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield outlines a change that he wants to make, via Sam McKewon of Omaha.com.

“We’ve got to throw it more,” the Nebraska football offensive coordinator declared. Marcus Satterfield went into further detail regarding why this should be done, “We have to throw the football in order to win some of these games we’re going to have to win in the coming months. There’s an emphasis on improving our passing game.”

A large chunk of proof that Matt Rhule's squad has not been passing a lot is Marcus Washington. The wide receiver still has not netted over 100 receiving yards in the first few games. He is not part of the 29 players who have achieved that feat which could be a sign to improve their schematics.

Satterfield has been reminding his Nebraska football squad about throwing the ball more. He discussed the amount of readiness they would need to make a difference, “It’s not church league. You don’t just get to go out there because you want to.”

Nebraska football's next challenge is the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Will they improve their season record and notch two wins?