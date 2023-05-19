Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The college football recruiting cycle has shifted quite a bit over the past week. Top Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola committed to Georgia, and now another top option is on the market in Daniel Kaelin. He had previously committed to Missouri but is now opening up his recruitment with plenty of schools interested, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Kaelin announced his decision on his Twitter page:

“First and foremost I would like to express my appreciation to the University of Missouri, especially Coach Drinkwitz and Coach Moore for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play quarterback at Mizzou. With that being said, I believe that the best decision for my family and I at this time is for me to decommit from the University of Missouri. This decision wasn’t easy or made lightly so please respect my decision.”

Kaelin was a top option previously for Nebraska before he landed at Mizzou. However, Raiola had Nebraska on his final list and it made sense since his father, Dominic, is a Cornhuskers legend.

With Kaelin’s commitment, Nebraska fans are now buzzing with excitement in hopes of landing him.

This comes on the heels of Dylan Raiola’s pledge to Georgia on Monday. Kaelin worked out in front of Nebraska coaches this week at Bellevue West. https://t.co/IgXhtd4Rlz — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) May 19, 2023

2024 3⭐️ In-State QB Daniel Kaelin decommits from Mizzou. Kaelin was predicted to commit to the #Huskers by Steve Wiltfong! #GBR⚡️ https://t.co/v2iUkgXZJO — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) May 19, 2023

Welcome to the good life! #GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/bvSgBtpDSq — Official University of Nebraska Uber Driver (@NebHypeMan) May 19, 2023

Come home big guy 🌽 — Big Red Football (@BigRedfootball7) May 19, 2023

No place like Home! pic.twitter.com/ArCxqtSxo7 — Joel Sims (@Simsyj825) May 19, 2023

Daniel Kaelin plays at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, and being able to stay in his home state is certainly appealing. Moreover, his decommitment from Missouri just days after Raiola lands in Georgia is certainly noteworthy. Miami and North Carolina are a couple of other programs interested in Kaelin, but all signs point to Nebraska being the favorite.

Matt Rhule was hired as the Cornhuskers head coach in the offseason, and Nebraska fans are anxious for a rejuvenation, something that a player such as Kaelin would bring to the program.