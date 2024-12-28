The Nebraska football program is losing another one of their best playmakers to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor announced his decision to transfer on Friday, per Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports and CBS Sports.

He led Nebraska in receiving touchdowns with 455 yards on 34 catches for five touchdowns in 12 appearances. Neyor also declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week. Head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers coaching staff will have to continue scouring the talent this offseason.

“To my family, your love and support have been my anchor and I am beyond grateful,” Neyor wrote in his NFL Draft announcement, via Grant Grubbs of On3 Sports. “Most importantly I thank God for giving me the strength, guidance, and favor to walk this path. With that being said, I am proud to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.”

Isaiah Neyor bids farewell to Nebraska football

“First, I want to thank the University of Nebraska, Wyoming, and Texas for giving me the opportunity to play the sport I love,” Isaiah Neyor wrote. “Football has always been more than just a game for me, it’s been a source of growth, discipline, and purpose. Along this journey, I’ve faced some adversity but through those challenges, I’ve learned the power of perseverance and keeping faith, knowing that every obstacle is an opportunity to grow stronger.

“I want to thank my coaches for believing in me, pushing me, and shaping me into the athlete I am today.”