A very crucial season is about to begin in Lincoln for Nebraska football. Nebraska is one the most storied programs in all of college football, and for the past several years, they have looked far from that. The Scott Frost era was a failed experiment. He was brought there to resurrect the program and bring the Cornhuskers back to the glory days, but it just didn't pan out. Now, a new era is beginning, the Matt Rhule era, and hope is back for Huskers fans. However, their return may take a bit longer than fans are hoping for.

“I told our guys the other day, ‘It usually takes me three years’. I wish I could do it faster,” Matt Rhule said during an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. “I’m just not smart enough to be able to do it one year.”

“If the juniors and seniors make it their team, we’ll be a team that people have to deal with."@CoachMattRhule looks ahead of his expectations as Nebraska's head coach pic.twitter.com/evc4aatCmS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 23, 2023

Three years to turn around a program seems reasonable, but for the Nebraska fan base, that could ruffle some feathers. The Cornhuskers have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of college sports. No matter how that football team is doing, they are going to pack Memorial Stadium and it is going to be loud. Those fans want their team to be back, and they want it quickly, and Rhule thinks that it could happen sooner than it usually does for him if one thing happens.

“There’s a bunch of guys on this roster that are seniors,” Rhule said. “So is it Coach Rhule’s year one or is it you guys’ year four? If the juniors and seniors make it their team, we’ll be a team that people have to deal with.”

Nebraska football kicks off the season on August 31st on the road against Minnesota football. Not an easy first test for Rhule and the Cornhuskers.