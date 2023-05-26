The College Football season is about three months away! Spring games have concluded and teams are beginning to shape up. With that said, check out our college football odds series as we hand out a Nebraska Football over/under win total prediction and pick.

Nebraska is coming off an awful 2022 season, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The Cornhuskers got rid of Scott Frost and hired Matt Rhule to a long and expensive contract. Nebraska has a lot to look forward to as they try to put 2022 in the rear view. Without further ado, here is the prediction and pick for Nebraska’s win total.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Nebraska Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

Why Nebraska Can Hit the Over

There is a lot of hype surrounding Matt Rhule. He is back in college after a pretty bad stint with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. Rhule has coached seven years at the college level already and has a 47-43 record. One of the more impressive feats during that time was getting Temple University national recognition. Nebraska hopes he can have that same success at Memorial Stadium, but he does not come empty-handed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Former Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White has joined the staff to lead the Cornhusker defense. He had a lot of success at Syracuse as he led the Orange to a top-25 finish in total defense and top-15 finish in passing defense in 2022. Over his tenure there, White had multiple players receive the national spotlight with awards. Rhule has also brought in the South Carolina offensive coordinator, Marcus Satterfield. Satterfield has already worked under Rhule, so there is a lot of trust between the two. Satterfield led South Carolina to a bowl game in both his seasons at South Carolina. This should be a new and improved Nebraska team on both sides of the ball with the addition of these two coaches.

The Cornhuskers did lose some talent, there is no denying that. However, Rhule did make a few great additions in the transfer portal. Nebraska’s new starting quarterback Jeff Sims is a Georgia Tech transfer. He played in seven games for the Yellow Jackets and led the team in passing yards by a large margin. He finished the season with 159.3 passing yards per game to go along with five touchdowns and three interceptions. The five touchdowns needs to improve, but he does take care of the ball. Sims was also third in total rush yards at Georgia Tech last season. He fits into what Rhule wants to do offensively, so the addition of Sims should be a huge help for Nebraska. Winning games in the big 10 is tough, but having a good quarterback makes all the difference.

Why Nebraska Will Go Under

As briefly stated, Nebraska lost some talent. 2022 starting quarterback Casey Thompson has transfered to Florida Atlantic and leading receiver Trey Palmer is now in the NFL. We talked about the addition of Sims, but Nebraska has not done much to improve their receiving core. Palmer had nine touchdowns and over 1000 yards recieving in 2022. The next highest total was Marcus Washington with 471 receiving yards. Nebraska will need some of their other pass catchers to step up, but the loss of Palmer is going to really hurt this team. They added an undersized receiver in Billy Kemp, but he had just 16 catches at Virginia in 2022. A good player, sure, but there is not a lot of evidence that he can be a difference maker on offense.

Looking at the schedule, Nebraska dodged Ohio State, but they still play a tough schedule. Nebraska has two ‘gauranteed’ wins on their schedule with Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. That is in quotes because the Cornhuskers lost to Georgia Southern at home and gave Northwestern their only win of the season to start the year in 2022. This is an all new Nebraska team, but if you look at Rhule’s first year at Temple and Baylor he is a combined 3-21. Rhule does not have success in his first year at a school and playing in a tough conference, the Blackshirts are in for a tough year.

Final Nebraska Over/Under Win Total Prediction and Pick

As mentioned, Rhule does not have success in his first year at a new school. Nebraska should be a decent team, but there is reason the over is plus money. Seven games is a stretch for the Cornhuskers this season and there is to much talent lost. If Nebraska does make a bowl game this year, it will be because they finish 6-6. five to seven wins is what should be expected out of them this year, but error on the side of caution and expect closer to five.

Final Nebraska Over/Under Win Total Prediction and Pick: Under 6.5 (-142)