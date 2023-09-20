The Nebraska football program is reeling under the supervision of Head Coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Jeff Sims' tendency to commit unforced errors is just one reason why the longtime national power is now just 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Big Ten.

A Nebraska football wide receiver stepped up to the plate recently in a plea for more opportunities in the offense. Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield dropped a “not church league” bomb on his receivers room recently, demanding better performances.

The Cornhuskers play Louisiana Tech at home this weekend on the heels of a beatdown of the Northern Illinois Huskies last week.

On Tuesday evening Rhule revealed that quarterback Jeff Sims is dealing with an ankle injury that may have opened the door for a possible replacement to take the reins of the offense.

Sims is a former four-star dual threat quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida who originally committed to Georgia Tech and later transferred to Lincoln. His first season with Nebraska football has been a disappointing one so far.

Sims has 220 yards passing on just under 59 percent completions for the year with one touchdown through the air and four interceptions to his name. He does have 158 yards rushing and one touchdown as well.

The former Yellow Jacket had just 105 yards passing and an interception in Nebraska's 36-14 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Deion Sanders. His struggles in the big game have many doubting his abilities as the Huskers prepare to face the Bulldogs this weekend.

Haarberg has also struggled with his completion percentage but does have three touchdowns passing this season against zero interceptions. He could give Nebraska a different look heading into the meat of its schedule this upcoming fall.