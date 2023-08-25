Nebraska football fans have been clamoring for some change and excitement for a long time. New head coach Matt Rhule has brought plenty of both to Lincoln, as he tackles his next reconstruction project. His last one, an unsuccessful tenure with the Carolina Panthers, should hold no merit with the Cornhuskers. Reviving college programs is what this man does.

Though, before Rhule and Nebraska can fully look ahead to the 2023-24 season, they are still waiting on a crucial NCAA decision. The waiver eligibility status of Georgia transfer tight end Arik Gilbert remains unresolved, less than a week before opening kick-off.

Needless to say, the transition has not been as smooth as Rhule would like. “It’s still in progress,” he said in a Friday press conference, via On3.com's Steve Samra. “We’re hoping that before we head to Minnesota there will be some finality on it. There’s obviously been some twist and turns, with things going back and forth. Out of respect for Arik, I’m not going to broadcast all those different things. But there’s still just — looking for some finality, and everyone’s working hard to get it done.”

The former five-star recruit recorded 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in LSU before transferring to Georgia. He caught just two passes in 2022 and missed most of last season due to personal issues. Gilbert committed to Rhule in January. The NCAA's updated rules state that a player who transfers multiple times does not retain immediate eligibility, unless he is granted a waiver.

The Cornhuskers' new man in charge had recently said that denying Arik Gilbert would defeat the purpose of having a waiver in the first place. With a road matchup against the Minnesota Gophers awaiting the new-look Nebraska football team on Thursday night, Matt Rhule is probably already on edge. This whole situation will hopefully be worked out well before they charge through the tunnel at Huntington Bank Stadium.