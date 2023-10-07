Nebraska grinded out a 20-7 victory over Illinois on Friday for their first Big Ten victory of the season, but even then, Matt Rhule had something to complain about after the game. Of course, it had nothing to do with his team, who went out and picked up a hard-fought win, but rather the officials, who had no problem throwing laundry on the field throughout the night.

The Cornhuskers controlled the action throughout this game, but they were fighting against both the Fighting Illini and the officials throughout this one. Nebraska racked up ten penalties for 70 yards on the night, and while it ultimately didn't come back to bite them, Rhule had a bone to pick with the officials over concerns of opposing defenses baiting his offense into penalties they shouldn't be receiving.

“I was really, really upset at the officials tonight — and I never talk about officiating, but I want to make sure I defend my guys. For a second week in a row, that team came out and was yelling ‘move’ and ‘stem’ and you’re not supposed to be able to do that, as far as I know.” – Matt Rhule, Lincoln Journal Star

It's tough to ignore the discrepancy in penalties in this game, and Rhule clearly wasn't pleased with how the referees called the game. Of course, Rhule and Nebraska picked up the win, so they can't be too mad, but it will be interesting to see moving forward how the Cornhuskers games are officiated now that their coach has called out the refs two games in a row.