Nebraska football HC Matt Rhule couldn't allow Elliott Brown to go through with his selfless proposal, amid the WR's brutal injury

Nebraska football (5-4) has a long way to go until it commands national respect again, but the program is undeniably making strides forward in its first year under head coach Matt Rhule. The Cornhuskers weathered plenty of early-season turbulence and are attempting to qualify for their first bowl game since 2016. Wide receiver Elliott Brown is a key part of this effort.

His impact has not been felt on the field directly, however, as the sophomore has appeared in just two games in 2023. No, his contributions are mainly coming from the sidelines, where he signals plays to the field from wide receivers coach Garret McGuire (works from the press box). Brown, a walk-on, proves how far dedication and hard work can take you.

In fact, he is so dedicated that, after tearing his ACL in practice last week, Brown still traveled to Michigan State to carry out his duties in last Saturday's 20-17 loss. Doctors urged the WR/pseudo coach to have surgery right away, but Brown told Rhule he would put it off until Nebraska's season concluded. The coach did not even entertain the incredibly selfless offer.

“Rhule said ‘absolutely not' to Brown’s request, instead saying the sophomore should undergo surgery so he will be healthy for next season’s training camp,” per Luke Mullin of HuskerExtra. “Rhule said Brown is ‘a coach on the football field,' and because of the injury, Nebraska may have to readjust some coaching duties.”

It is disheartening for Nebraska football to trudge ahead without Elliott Brown, but hopefully his undying commitment will inspire the Cornhuskers when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) this Saturday.