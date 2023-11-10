Clemson football finds itself in a precarious situation in Week 11, needing still a sixth win to gain a bowl berth. Here's 5 more teams.

We are now at Week 11 in college football, and there are still teams that are struggling to earn their sixth win for bowl eligibility. Believe it or not, Clemson football is one of the teams sitting at 5-4 currently, needing just one more win to become bowl-eligible. However, there are other teams that may need the rest of their remaining schedule to have that opportunity.

Let's start with the first 5-4 team on this list, not named Clemson football, which would be Nebraska. Matt Rhule is in his first year with the Cornhuskers football team and has definitely had his work cut out for him. But what some may be forgetting is that Nebraska football hasn't been to a bowl game since 2016 when they went 9-4. Since that time, they've had two three-win seasons, three four-win seasons, and two five-win seasons.

To achieve that much-coveted sixth win, they're going to have to go through Maryland this weekend. After that, they'll travel to Wisconsin and then host the defensively stout No. 22 Iowa. This is no easy task for Nebraska, as it may come down to the very last game to reach six wins.

This is actually a game that Maryland themselves need to win to achieve bowl eligibility as they sit at 5-4, having No. 3 Michigan and a tough Rutgers left. Week 11 is a must-win for both teams.

Clemson football

Yes, Clemson football is part of this list, which still feels shocking to say, considering that the Tigers are usually well above bowl eligibility by this point in the season. A good start to getting back on track and earning a bowl berth was beating Notre Dame last week in an upset.

So, should we do what head coach Dabo Swinney said and buy our stock in Clemson football now while we can? That still feels a bit premature at this point in the season, even in regards to next season. But Clemson football has some decent opportunities to get their sixth win, starting with Georgia Tech in Week 11.

Georgia Tech is no pushover, though. They've beaten the No. 17 team twice this season, including Clemson football's opponent the following week, North Carolina. If the Tigers can't pull off either one of those wins, they still have a three-win South Carolina football team left at the end of the season. Will Swinney and the Tigers continue to you Tyler from Spartanburg as motivation?

South Carolina football

Speaking of South Carolina, they're currently at 3-6 and will need every single game remaining on their schedule to gain bowl eligibility. But that's going to be a tall order for this year's Gamecocks football team, which has often struggled to score points this season.

Their Week 11 should be favorable when they face a 2-8 Vanderbilt team. Beyond that, it's facing a likely 6-4 Kentucky, and then ending with Clemson football in the in-state rivalry game. If you're a South Carolina fan, you're probably not making any plans for the bowl season.

Last year's national championship runner-up, TCU football, currently holds a 4-5 record and is on the brink of not even making it to a mediocre bowl game this season. TCU lost many valuable pieces from their roster last season, and it's odd that this team is barely even mentioned in college football now. That all seemed to happen within their first game against Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team.

In Week 11, they'll hope to secure their fifth victory, yet it will be against No. 7 Texas, featuring the return of Quinn Ewers. Their last two chances to get the required wins are against Baylor and then in Norman, facing currently No. 17 Oklahoma. Could the Horned Frogs really miss out on a bowl game this year?

As mentioned, Georgia Tech will be taking on Clemson football in Death Valley this weekend in ACC conference play. And though neither looks to be competing in the conference title game this season, much is still on the line for their postseason aspirations.

While Clemson football is in unfamiliar territory, just competing to get to a bowl game, the Yellow Jackets haven't made a bowl since 2018, losing to Minnesota 34-10. Georgia Tech has been trying to completely rebuild their football program from Paul Johnson era and his triple-option offense. Week 11 could be a big game, albeit at a small level, between these two ACC teams.

If Georgia Tech can't pull off an upset over Clemson football, then they'll have Syracuse (4-5), who is also still competing for bowl eligibility. If they can't do either, then it's highly unlikely they're beating Georgia, although stranger things have happened in college football.

Colorado football

Although it wouldn't necessarily be shocking, it would be a bit of a letdown if Deion Sanders and Colorado football didn't make it to a bowl game in their first year, after all the early hype, beating the likes of TCU and Nebraska football. The Buffaloes are currently at 4-5 and will be hosting the No. 21 Arizona team this week, who continues to surprise people this season and will not be an easy game for Colorado.

Sanders and his Colorado football team only need to win two out of their next three games, but that's still a lot to ask of this team, which has had trouble scoring points due to their poor offensive line play. Not to mention that had one of the worst losses of any team this year against Stanford. If Colorado can't tame the Wildcats in Week 11, then going on the road to face Washington State and currently No. 18 Utah are their last chances.