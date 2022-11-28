Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Matt Rhule and Nebraska football almost failed to come together on a deal, per Brian Christopherson. In the end, Rhule inked a multi-year contract to become the Cornhusker’s next head coach. But Rhule revealed that the deal came close to falling through.

“Matt Rhule said there was a point in the process, by no fault of either party, when he thought the deal was dead. And his thought was ‘Da*n.’ Which is a good thing, as he added,” Christopherson wrote on Twitter.

Matt Rhule was linked to Nebraska my many even before he was relieved of his duties in Carolina with the Panthers. And those stirrings heated up as soon as the Panthers fired Rhule.

Rhule excelled during his time with Baylor football. As a result, many people around both the NFL and college football world believed he would be headed back to the college ranks. Nebraska football is just 4-8 on the season and has a clear need for a new head coach. The Cornhuskers are hopeful that Matt Rhule can replicate his previous college success.

Rhule shared a brutally honest message following his Nebraska hiring.

“This is Nebraska,” Rhule said. “This is a team I grew up not just watching, this is a team I grew up revering.”

This profiles as a perfect fit for all parties involved. Matt Rhule, Nebraska football, and Cornhuskers fans have to feel relieved that the deal was salvaged after nearly falling apart.