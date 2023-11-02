Nebraska football takes on Michigan State this weekend, and Matt Rhule has a soft spot for the Spartans after their loss to Michigan.

Year one of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln got off to a bit of a rough start as Nebraska football started the season 2-3, but things are beginning to look up. The Cornhuskers have quietly won three games in a row, and they are now part of a four-way tie atop the Big Ten West standings. Nebraska is 3-2 in conference play, and they are favored again this weekend against Michigan State football. The Spartans are having a rough year as they are currently 2-6, and they recently suffered a 49-0 blowout loss against Michigan.

Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers also suffered a blowout loss to the Wolverines this season, and that was before the NCAA started investigating Michigan for sign-stealing. Michigan State's game against their rival came right after the investigation started, so the Spartans had to change up their signs for the game. Rhule knows that it was a difficult thing to do.

“I don’t even know how you can count that against them,” Rhule said in regards to Michigan State's loss to Michigan, according to a tweet from Mitch Sherman.

When Nebraska took on Michigan football, the result was very similar. The Wolverines cruised to a 45-7 win. The Cornhuskers were a bit closer, but it wasn't pretty.

This weekend's game is a big one for both Nebraska and Michigan State. The Cornhuskers are obviously fighting for a shot at the Big Ten West crown, and the Spartans are still searching for their first conference, or power five, win on the season. Michigan State will be at home in this one, but Nebraska is coming into the game as a slight three-point favorite. It should be a close one throughout, and it's a big chance for Nebraska to become bowl eligible.

Michigan State and Nebraska will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, and the game will be aired on FS1.