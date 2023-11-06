Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule seemingly threw some shade at Michigan amid the controversial sign stealing scandal.

The Nebraska football program fell to 5-4 with a 20-17 loss to Michigan State this last week, and head coach Matt Rhule seemingly took a shot at Jim Harbaugh and Michigan amid the sign-stealing scandal after the loss.

“I feel bad for our players, so we're sitting at 5-4, we own 5-4,” Matt Rhule said, via Kaiden Smith of on3.com. “But we had one game where the team scouted us, we've had two games where replay was wrong. I mean that's tough to swallow.”

Rhule had previously not made many firm statements regarding the scandal, but it appears that he might be more bothered about the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal. The Huskers lost to Michigan 45-7 early in the year.

Despite what he feels has worked against the Huskers this season, Rhule owns the record and knows the team has issues to fix.

“But you know what, we are where we are, and the issues about giving up sacks and turning the ball over, those are the main issues that we're gonna work on controlling,” Rhule said, via Smith. “But you guys did ask me about that and I did want to answer that.”

After the loss to Michigan State, Rhule's Nebraska football program needs one more win to gain bowl eligibility. There are three games remaining on the schedule. This week, it will be a home game against Maryland, followed by a road game against Wisconsin before hosting the regular season finale against Iowa.

It will be interesting to see if Rhule's team can get that vital sixth win.